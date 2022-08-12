Engg merit list on Aug 16; counselling from Aug 20

Chennai: With the registration and the certificate verification of the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu getting over, the much-expected merit list will be declared on August 16.

This year the engineering admission process was extended against the original schedule due to the delay in declaring the CBSE Class 12 results.

Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2022) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT Next that the original schedule to release the rank list was fixed on August 8.

“However, as per the instruction of the Higher Education Minister, it was extended to August 16 since CBSE students will also enrol and get benefited,” he added.

Stating that as per the latest data, of the total 2.07 lakh applicants, who had enrolled, as many as 1.49 lakh students have done all the admission formalities including registration payment and uploading their certificates, he said “based on this merit list will be prepared”.

According to the DOTE official, after the release of the rank list on August 16, the students will be given four days to lodge grievances about the merit list. “Firstly, the counselling will be conducted for differently-abled students, wards of the ex-servicemen and sportspersons besides providing 7.5 per cent quota for government school students from August 20 to August 23,” he said.

Pointing out that counselling for the general category and the students seeking vocational courses will begin on August 25, the official said, “there will be several rounds of counselling for these students under these categories till October 21”.

The official also said once the students were allocated engineering seats, they need to pay the fees within seven working days.

“If any student does not pay the fees in the stipulated time, the seat allocated will be transferred to the next person on the merit list,” he said.

“This year, the DOTE has made all the necessary arrangements to update the existing software to bring the merit list as per exact reservation percentage,” he said.