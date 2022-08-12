DVAC raiding 26 premises linked to former AIADMK MLA

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the DVAC are carrying out searches on Friday at 26 premises linked to former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar in connection with a corruption case registered against him.

A release from the agency said that former Namakkal MLA has amassed ill-gotten wealth in his name and his wife Uma's name, when he was MLA, and amassed disproportionate wealth to the tune of Rs 4.7 crore.

Raids are going on at 24 places in Namakkal and one each in Madurai and Tirupur, the release added.

The raids on at places belonging to the former MLA, his family members, relatives, friends, and associates, the press note from DVAC said.