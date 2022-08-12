Corbevax booster vaccination in Tamil Nadu from today

CHENNAI: Corbevax booster dose for people above 18 years of age in Tamil Nadu will begin from today.

Corbevax is expected to be available as a booster dose on the COWin App in both public and private vaccination centres.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years.

The booster, has been developed and manufactured by Biological E Limited in association with Texas Children’s Hospita l and Baylor College of Medicine. BE's Corbevax is the first Indian vaccine to be approved as a heterologous Covid booster dose. It uses a traditional recombinant protein-based technology, which is also used for vaccines such as Hepatitis B.