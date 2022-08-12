AIADMK man behind shoddy drain works in Vellore: Duraimurugan

Vellore: The person who was given the contract to undertake various works in Vellore city was an AIADMK supporter who had no experience in contract works and that was the reason why roads were laid without vehicles and other implements on it not being removed, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters after participating in a function to create awareness about alcohol and drug abuse at Nethaji stadium, the Minister while replying to a question said that people, who were vegetable vendors and lacking experience in road works were being given contract of major works.

