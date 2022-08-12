Agathiyamalai is 5th elephant reserve in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: On World Elephant Day 2022, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to announce that Tamil Nadu has now got its fifth Elephant Reserve at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district.

He tweeted, "Elephants play a critical role in balancing the forest ecosystems. The majestic mammals are nature's assets that we must conserve at all costs."

Agathiyamalai Biosphere Reserve

The area is situated at the southern-most end of the Western Ghats and spread over Kerala and Tamil Nadu and covers an area of 3,500 sq km.

Agathiyamalai Biosphere Reserve area consists of 3,500.36 sq km. The area located in Kerala is 1,828 sq km, and the area located in Tamil Nadu is 1672.36 sq km. The biosphere is home to 2,254 species of higher plants and it has about 400 endemics in the area. Agathiyamalai is the 18th biosphere reserve in India and the 9th included in the UNESCO network.

Researchers have noted that about 400 Red Listed Plants have been recorded from Agathiyamalai. About 125 species of orchids and rare, endemic, and threatened plants have been recorded from the reserve.

There are 669 biosphere reserves in as many as 120 countries

Tamil Nadu elephant population

According to the 2017 census, the elephant population in Tamil Nadu is 2,791. Tamil Nadu has a huge population of wild elephants in particular areas of Anamalai, Srivilliputtur, and Coimbatore. Anamalai Tiger Reserve is home to Kozhikamudhi Elephant Camp.

History of World Elephant Day

World Elephant Day was started as an initiative by two Canadian filmmakers, Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest pictures along with the Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation. The day was first observed on August 12, 2012.

This year's World Elephant Day theme is 'Elephants never forget'