3-day food fest to promote traditional, hygienic cuisine: Official

CHENNAI: To promote traditional food of Tamil Nadu and create awareness, the State Food Safety Department organised a three-day food festival at Island grounds on Friday. At least 200 stalls with a variety of traditional cuisine will be available for the public.

Dr Satheesh Kumar, Designated food safety officer said, "The incidence of non-communicable diseases which has increased recently, is a major concern where food patterns play a major role. The motive of this food festival is to promote the idea of traditional and hygienic food especially among children."

There are around 200 food stalls from various districts of Tamil Nadu and the department has chosen vendors, who prepare healthy food items. The venue will serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items during the three days.

"The vendors are given Food Safety Training and Certificate (FOSTAC) as per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines. Also, compared to outside food at hotels and restaurants, the prices here are affordable for the general public. And they can have healthy cuisine, " explained Dr Satheesh.

He further added that we have provided them the place, and the vendors are in charge of other things, including shamiana.

The three-day food festival is expected to receive a larger number of people. Additionally, it will highlight the motive of the Eat Right India campaign, which is an initiative launched by the FSSAI to promote the intake of nutritional food items.