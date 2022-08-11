Two women removing mud crushed to death as tractor falls into pit

Coimbatore: Two women were crushed to death after a tractor overturned on them in a pit in Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Thursday. Police said Kavitha (42) of Vennandur and Selvi (32) of Nadupatti were involved in loading mud dug out from the pit. “The two women were inside the pit. Suddenly, Subramani, who was driving the tractor lost control and the vehicle fell into the pit,” police said. Both the women were crushed to death on the spot, while Subramani was rescued and taken to a hospital. Vennandur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.