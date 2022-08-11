TamilNadu
Two women removing mud crushed to death as tractor falls into pit
Both the women were crushed to death on the spot, while Subramani was rescued and taken to a hospital.
Coimbatore: Two women were crushed to death after a tractor overturned on them in a pit in Rasipuram in Namakkal district on Thursday. Police said Kavitha (42) of Vennandur and Selvi (32) of Nadupatti were involved in loading mud dug out from the pit. “The two women were inside the pit. Suddenly, Subramani, who was driving the tractor lost control and the vehicle fell into the pit,” police said. Both the women were crushed to death on the spot, while Subramani was rescued and taken to a hospital. Vennandur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android