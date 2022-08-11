TNHB buildings haven for anti-socials in Mathur MMDA

CHENNAI: The abandoned and dilapidated buildings under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) are thriving with illegal activities at Mathur MMDA, allege residents. Despite complaining to local police, no strict action has been taken to reduce anti-social activities.

Speaking to DT Next, M Raja Rajan, president of TNHB Colony Resident Consumer Protection Awareness Welfare Association, Mathur MMDA, said, “The buildings are in close proximity to our area, with 40,000 residents. We often see boys mostly between 18-25-years-old carrying liquor bottles and entering the buildings. Not just during the night, but often, we hear loud noises from the buildings in the daytime as well.”

“The incident has been occurring for almost seven years. We have informed Madhavaram police, who came to the spot to investigate it. However, the police were unable to find anyone in the buildings during their visit. Also, once when they found someone, they warned them and let them go,”added Rajan.

Rajan further added that one of the association members in July registered a complaint by calling 100, but the police who visited the spot warned the boys and let them go. When the members approached TNHB to either raze down the building or make it functional, the officials responded saying the buildings are up for sale.

Due to the public nuisance caused by few anti-social elements, Mathur MMDA residents urge for quick action either from TNHB or city police.

Subsequently, the residents also urged the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) or Greater Chennai Corporation to close the pits dug out for laying water pipes properly. “Due to uneven roads, residents often get severe backache and risk falling from the two-wheeler. Hence the roads should be properly laid,” added another MMDA resident.

There was no response from officials despite multiple attempts to reach them.