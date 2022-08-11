TN govt invites teachers to apply for Best Teacher Award

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has invited government school teachers to apply for the ‘Best Teacher Award’ this year. The award will be given on September 5, on the birthday anniversary of former president Dr Radhakrishnan, also celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

The guidelines detailed that all teachers working at primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools under the State Education Department, including teachers at Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department and schools run under other departments will be eligible for the award.

The circular also mandated that teachers not less than five years and actively involved in classroom teaching will be considered eligible for the award. Additionally, teachers should have continuously worked for at least four months (up to September 30) during the current academic year to apply for the award, stated the circular.

Some of the selecting criteria for the teachers will be on good behaviour, inclination towards public service, striving to reduce school dropouts, efforts to increase school enrollment and pass percentage and improve the quality of academically backward students.

Those teachers who have their participation in politics or are associated with any political party will be considered ineligible for the award, observed the circular. Further, Tamil teachers and co-curricular teachers such as painting, physical education, craft, music and alternative skill teachers have also been asked to apply for the award.

The circular directed the respective district selection committee to ready the recommended name list of teachers on or before August 20.