NDRF, CISF personnel distribute flag to houses in Arakkonam region

Arakkonam: NDRF Commandant Kapil Varman along with cadre distributed 500 national flags to individual houses in Uriyur and Nagarikuppam village panchayats near Arakkonam base station on Thursday. Along with Nagarikuppam village panchayat president Anbu, 200 cadre of NDRF distributed 500 flags, NDRF officials said. Similarly, Arakkonam-based CISF RTC Commandant Gaurav Tomar flagged off a march by CISF personnel who went through various rural areas in and around Thakkolam town panchayat and distributed 200 flags to locals on Thursday. They also addressed a gathering of school students on the need and importance of the national flag in the presence of town panchayat president Nagaraj.