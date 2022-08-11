People divided communally to cover up Modi regime’s failures: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Thursday said that the people of the country were divided communally and religious riots have been instigated manifold to cover up the failures of the BJP regime.

Accusing the Modi regime of not fulfilling the promises it had made in 2014, Alagiri said, “To cover it up, people were divided communally and the number of riots have increased manifold in the country.”

Remarking that the riots have forced the country to digress from the development path, the TNCC chief referred to an Oxfam study that documented income fall in 84% households in the country as of November 2021, and said that the number of crorepatis in the country has increased from 102 to 145 and the value of their assets rose from Rs 23.14 lakh crore to Rs 53.16 lakh crore.

Claiming that about 4.6 crore Indians were pushed into poverty, which accounts for half the global poor, during the same period due to the flawed policies of the Modi regime, Alagiri remarked that there could not be a worse insult for the country than this.

Alleging that the corporates have benefitted to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh crore through tax cut and concessions since 2014, Alagiri said that loans to the tune of Rs 10.72 lakh crore were written off for corporates during the eight-years of Modi regime, which has rendered the nationalised banks sick.

Describing the Rs 2.03 lakh crore corporate loan waiver in the first year of Covid as an atrocity, the TNCC chief said that while the poor of the country were pushed into penury due to the flawed economic policies of the BJP regime, asset value of Modi’s friends Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani increased 88.1% and 13.4% respectively in the six months preceding April 2022.

Wondering if it’s an achievement or scam of the eight-year Modi regime, Alagiri said that it would only hurt and shock people if one were to examine the standard of life of people as the nation celebrates the 75th Independence.