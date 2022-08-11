Karur to get 17 check dams, says Senthilbalaji

Tiruchy: Announcement for as many as 17 check dams across Karur district would be made soon and a GO would be issued shortly in this connection. The facilities have been planned to boost irrigation network for Karur farmers, who are dependent on Amaravati and the Cauvery rivers, said Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of anti-drug addiction day oath in Karur, Senthilbalaji said that initial works to store the surplus water from the Cauvery and Amaravati in local water bodies across the district were under way. “All the four assembly segments in Karur district will soon get as many as 17 check dams,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, a fund of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for Thathampalayam lake and after obtaining clearance from the Forest Department, the desilt works would commence he said, adding, “this apart, the Velliyanai and Panchampatti lakes which get recharged by the flow from the Cauvery and the Amaravati will be utilised for storing excess water from these rivers. The stored water will be supplied to Periyakulam to cater to thousands of acres of farmlands.”

He reiterated that the Electricity Amendment Bill would certainly affect the poor.