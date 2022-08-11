Governor's House is not a place to talk about politics: KS Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri said that Governor's House is not a place to discuss politics.

Actor Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu Governor, a day after returning from New Delhi, at Raj Bhavan in Chennai last Monday. The actor said they discussed politics, adding that he could not reveal the details to the media.

In this regard to the incident, KS Alagiri said, the actor meeting the Governor and coversing about politics is an act of transgression. "Governor's House is not a place to talk politics "

The leader paid floral tributes to Martyr Subramania Shiva Memorial in Papparapatti, Dharmapuri district and inaugurated the foot pilgrimage organised by the Congress party on the occasion of Independence.

"We are celebrating the 75th Independence Day Festival on behalf of the Congress. Organisations like RSS and Jan Sangam never celebrated Independence Day. The national flag was never hoisted. We appreciate that they celebrate now. But why dint they do this earlier?" asked KS Alagiri.