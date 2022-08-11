CM Stalin checkmates rivals with successful Olympiad

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has hit two birds with one stone at the 44th Chess Olympiad. Stalin has checkmated his political rivals who doubted and criticised the organisational skills of his official machinery. Also, he has showcased the state as a global investment destination capable of organising big ticket events at short notice.

Stalin has run roughshod over baiters, mainly the state BJP bigwigs who attributed motives to even the simplest promotional activity by his government in the run up to the Chess championship. Not only did he silence them, but also got the same political sceptics to laud his grand success in a fortnight. He did it all while displaying his conviction in the Dravidian ideology propounded by Periyar. That he celebrated Periyar and accommodated political rivals Kamarajar and Jayalalithaa in the valedictory ‘parade’ has won the appreciation of observers.

‘Salem’ S Dharanidharan, executive coordinator of DPF (Dravidian Professionals Forum), a think tank associated with the DMK said, “The biggest impediment for investment was bureaucratic delay. By organising in four months an event, which would have taken two years, the Chief Minister has proved that he means business. This will definitely showcase Tamil Nadu as an investment destination.”

“By inviting the Prime Minister and having him as the chief guest as well as showcasing the other CMs of TN and Dravidian movement, he has proved that he is a true statesman and he is beyond petty politics. He has shown due respect to opposition CM’s Kamaraj and Jayalalithaa. Even foreign newspapers have showered praises, which has improved the stature of Tamil Nadu,” Dharanidharan added.

“The repertory on Tamil Nadu’s freedom movement at the closing ceremony was a fitting counter to those claiming to be custodians of patriotism. CM has shown them that the DMK would also celebrate patriots and freedom fighters equally well and they do not have to import freedom fighters. They could not respond to it. Even while doing it, our government has demonstrated that it would project the state as the land of Dravidian self-respect ideology. Our CM has balanced between projecting its patriotic fervour and demonstrating ideological conviction,” said a DMK senior who did not wish to be named.

Another DMK senior reasoned that the event was an opportunity to popularise brand Tamil Nadu on the international forum. “Now, the entire chess playing world knows that there is a state in India which has organised the best Chess Olympiad so far. The CM’s parting message to the players that they have a brother in Chennai is the political takeaway,” the state level DMK functionary said, adding that Stalin’s name would be remembered for the Olympiad as is Navin Patnaik for Hockey in India.