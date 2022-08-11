Boy kills self as parents refuse to celebrate b’day in Virudhunagar

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old boy killed himself after his parents refused to celebrate his birthday in Virudhunagar on Tuesday, according to reports.

Lokesh (22) who was studying 3rd year medicine at Jalalabad University in Kyrgyzstan, visited his parents in Virudhunagar for vacation.

Anandraj (48), the victim’s father, hails from Virudhunagar and runs a hospital and a drug store in the same locality.

Argument erupted on Lokesh’s birthday, after he asked his parents to celebrate the day and make arrangements for it the day before. However, Lokesh's mother asked him to keep the celebrations simple.

Irked over this, Lokesh went to the drug store at the hospital on Wednesday night and consumed sleeping pills.

Later, he entered the hospital and told people that he took pills and fainted. He was immediately given first aid and admitted to the Madurai Government Hospital for intensive care, where he died on Wednesday morning.

The Virudhunagar West police have registered a case and are investigating the complaint filed by Lokesh's father.