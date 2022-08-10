Ramadoss welcomes Stalin’s directions to ban narcotics

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday welcomed the directions issued by Chief Minister MK Stalin to ban narcotics substance in the State.

Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said "The Chief Minister's directions to appoint a DSP in every district to ban narcotics, to form a cyber cell for narcotics and to strengthen narocotics intelligence bureau is a welcome step towards banning narcotics in the state. The Chief Minister should ensure that all his directions are followed by the policemen and a review meeting on the steps taken to ban narcotics in the State should be conducted once in three months with district Collectors and SPs."

Citing the incident where a woman was kidnapped and gang raped near Chennai, Ramadoss said that all the men involved in the incident were under the influence of ganja and the incident is a classical example for ganja and other narcotics substance are a menace to the society. He also urged the State government to devise plans to ban narcotics in the State.

Ramadoss further said that the women moving freely in the society is the sign of good governance and the state government should take immediate steps against those involved in crimes against women.