Probe ordered into woman’s delivery complication as kin protest

Tirupattur: Tirupattur JD (Health) K Marimuthu ordered an immediate inquiry following irate relatives and friends of a woman who developed complications after delivery besieging the PHC at Udayendram near Vaniyambadi on Tuesday. The woman Sasireka (25) wife of Ashok Kumar of Udayendram was admitted for delivery to the PHC on Monday and delivered a baby boy later on the same day. However, as she developed post-delivery complications, she was referred to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital from where she was moved to the Chennai RGGGH on Tuesday. Blaming the PHC medical staff for poor treatment, Sasireka’s relatives and friends besieged the hospital and also a government bus which came that way when they staged an impromptu road roko on the Vaniyambadi Road. Dr Marimuthu told this reporter that PHC staff inadvertently – after delivery –stitched the patient’s anal and urinal passages together leading to complications. She was recovering in Chennai, he added.