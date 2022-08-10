Idol Wing police search sthapathy’s house, find

Tiruchy: The idol wing police seized as many as eight panchaloha idols, including a 9.5-foot Sivakami idol, from the house of a sthapathy at Swamimalai in Kumbakonam on Tuesday evening. But, the family of Sthapathy rejected the claim that they were ancient idols and said that the pieces were made based on orders.

Acting on a tip off that ancient idols were in the possession of a sthapathy, the idol wing police team, led by ADSP Balamurugam, went to the house of Masilamani, a sthapathi at Swamimalai, and conducted a search and seized idols of Sivakami, Buddha in sitting posture, Buddha in standing position, Bala Sakthi Amman, Shiva, Vishnu and Ramanar.

As news spread, around 50 persons gathered in front of the house of Masilamani sthapathy and raised slogans against the idol wing police. They also blocked the team stating that they were not ancient idols. However, DSP Ashokan, who came to the spot, held talks with the protesters and the idol wing police took away the idols, except the Sivakami idol, which would be verified by the ASI team at the house of sthapathy.

Meanwhile, Masilamani’s son Gowrisankar told reporters that the idols seized by the team were made by his father, who is in the profession for several decades. “Despite our appeal that they were not ancient idols, but made in our studio for orders, the team took them away stating that they wanted to verify them,” Gowrisankar added.

