Health dept offers services for flood victims in several TN dists

CHENNAI: Following intense rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu are inundated, the State Health Department has taken a step to provide health services for the affected people. Officials have been inspecting the camps in Thanjavur, Mayiladathurai, Cuddalore, Karur, Namakkal, and Tiruchy for the last two days

The Directorate of public health and doctors inspected the food and advised the people to follow Covid protocols. The officials ensured the public healthcare centers have stock of anti-snake venom, and rabies' vaccine in the districts. With mosquito menace increasing during the rainy season, they have instructed for mosquito fogging, and disinfect the place near the camp.