Flood situation grim in Nilgiris as Pykara, Avalanche dams opened

COIMBATORE: Heavy discharge of water from dams led to flooding in most of the rivers already in spate due to torrential rains in The Nilgiris.

As Pykara and Avalanche dams have reached their capacity, the surplus water is let out through sluices on Wednesday. The entire inflow of 750 cusecs of water flowing into the Pykara dam, which has filled up to its full capacity of 100 feet, has been discharged through its three sluices. District Collector SP Amrith inspected the release of water.

Similarly, 300 cusecs of surplus water has been released from Avalanche dam as it has reached its brim at 145 feet. Already, Kundah and Glenmorgan dams are holding water to their maximum level and the entire inflow is being discharged.

Release of water from Glenmorgan dam has caused heavy flooding in Moyar river. Vehicle movement between Gudalur-Masinagudi remains suspended for the third consecutive day as the low-level bridge got submerged in water flowing through a swollen Moyar River. Also, a couple of villages in Thengumarahada town panchayat remained cut off due to flooded Moyar.

Officials of the Revenue Department from Coonoor and Kotagiri have camped along the river course, while restricting people from crossing the river by coracle or boat in a risky manner. A block in a canal in Kevipara in Gudalur led to water entering a few houses in the area.

Though the intensity of rains eased after a week, the district received isolated rainfall resulting in incidents of mud slips and tree falls. Vehicles got lined up due to a major mudslide on Gudalur-Ooty National Highways.