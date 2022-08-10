Farmer electrocuted while spraying fertilizers at a field

TIRUCHY: A farmer, who went to spray fertilizers at a field was electrocuted at Tiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur on Wednesday. K Ganesan (58), son of Kaipillai, a resident of South Koliyatheru at Veppathur in Tiruvidaimaruthur went to the field owned by Arivalagan, at Tiruvisanallur village for spraying fertiliser on Wednesday morning. Since he had not returned even after a long time, the land owner Arivalagan’s wife Meena went to the field in search of him. She was shocked to see Ganesan lying dead along with the sprayer. Soon, she passed on the information to her husband Arivalagan who rushed to the spot and found a live electric wire lying over him. Soon, they informed the Tangedco officials and Tiruvidaimaruthur police. The EB staff suspended power supply and the police retrieved the body and sent it to the GH. A case has been registered and investigations are on.