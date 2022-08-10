DVAC probes official for amassing 554% disproportionate wealth

CHENNAI: His total salary for four years – from 2012 to 2015 – was Rs 33.6 lakh, but the value of his assets during the same period went up to Rs.1.97 crore from just Rs 18.78 lakh.

That’s the financial ‘growth’ summary of C Dhanarasu, who worked as the in-charge assistant director, town and country planning, Pudukkottai.

His financial ‘growth’ had attracted the attention of sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption. Which is how Dhanarasu is facing a DVAC corruption case for amassing 554% disproportionate assets, by committing offences between 2012 and 2015.

According to DVAC FIR, Dhanarasu, now deputy director, Thanjavur, and formerly deputy director town and country planning, Thanjavur, and in-charge assistant director, Pudukkottai, hails from a poor family. His wife, Kalaivani, is a homemaker while their two sons — Karthikeyan and Jayasuriya — were students during the check period between 2012 and 2015.

DVAC officials say that Dhanarasu was in possession of properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The properties were in his name and in the name of his wife and his sons. The anti-corruption agency has listed them too as accused, along with Dhanarasu.

According to DVAC, the value of assets owned by Dhanarasu at the starting of the check period stood at Rs 18.78 lakh. It shot up to Rs 1.97 crore at the end of four years of the check period.

After adjusting his likely savings, expenditure etc, the DVAC officials have pegged the value of his disproportionate asset at Rs 1.86 crore, which is 554% excess than his genuine income.

His wife and 2 sons were added in the FIR by DVAC because they had allegedly abetted him to commit the offence.