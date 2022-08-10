Conception, the un-surrogate way

CHENNAI: Last month, two shocking incidents of women being forced to donate oocytes were reported. One involved a 16-year-old in Erode, and in another, a couple in Tambaram were accused of forcing a woman to donate for money.

Artificial methods of reproduction are in high demand now; these incidents reported in Tamil Nadu prove that. But the growing demand for artificial insemination is leading to grievous consequences, which is why it’s need-of-the-hour to create more awareness and clarity on the different methods of reproduction available in India.

Donor eggs

The increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, lifestyle changes and food patterns, hormonal changes, lack of physical activity, and the prevalent use of alcohol and drugs have led to infertility issues.

“You can choose egg freezing, wherein women can freeze their eggs in their 20s itself. Age is an important factor in determining the success of such artificial methods of reproduction. Thus, freezing the eggs can help when they want to get pregnant later,” says Dr Sumana Manohar, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Apollo Hospital.

If the quality of your eggs is low, you can also choose a donor based on many factors, including characteristics of the donor, which you can match. Egg donation can be opted from a known or unknown source, but it can be done only once.

“When people who go through cancer treatments, there’s a depletion in the egg quality. But they can choose In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where eggs are fertilised in a lab and then embryo implantation is done. To ensure success of these artificial methods, AI can also help in selecting a good embryo,” adds Dr Sumana.

Acceptance of artificial methods

Doctors say that malignant cancer, auto-immune diseases, irradiation, or any drug-intake can cause diminished ovarian reserve in young women. In men, the incidence of zero count has increased due to infections, lifestyle changes, exposure to irradiation or genetics, etc.

Dr J Krithika Devi, fertility consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, says that there is greater acceptance of artificial methods of reproduction among patients.