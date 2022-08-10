Civil Supplies CID sleuths stop smuggling of 2,000 kg PDS rice

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from the Civil Supplies CID police seized 2,000 kg of PDS rice attempted to be transported from Thanjavur to other states on Wednesday. On a tip off that a huge quantity of rice was being smuggled from Thanjavur, a team of Civil Supplies CID police conducted a vehicle inspection at Pinnavasal area near Peravurani on Tuesday night and they stopped a vehicle that was proceeding in a suspicious way. When the team intercepted the driver Madhavan (20), from Manalmelkudi in Pudukkottai, he gave some contradictory statements and so the police searched the vehicle in which they found 41 bags of PDS rice weighing 2,000 kg. Subsequently, the team seized the rice and arrested Madhavan and a load man Rajkumar (20), from Thirumayam.