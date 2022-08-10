Attempts to break AIADMK won’t succeed, says Palaniswami

Vellore/Coimbatore: The DMK government in the last 14 months had swindled Rs 20,000 crore through various government departments, Opposition Leader and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in Vellore on Tuesday.

Palaniswami, who was accorded a rousing reception by party cadre in front of the Vellore Collectorate on his way to Chennai from Salem, said the DMK government was once dismissed on corruption charge and it could meet with the same fate again.

Earlier, speaking in Dharmapuri, EPS said some traitors with the support of Chief Minister Stalin have been attempting to break the AIADMK. “However, the AIADMK will defeat those traitors and enemies to form a government in Tamil Nadu. They should be taught a fitting lesson for foisting false cases against the AIADMK cadre and leaders,” he said.

“The AIADMK will face and come out clean of any number of cases foisted by the ruling party,” he said. The DMK should have the courage to face such face agitations politically instead of trying to suppress the opposition, he added.

EPS said Chief Minister Stalin’s wish to break the AIADMK by foisting various cases against party leaders would not yield the desired result. “When his father was unable to do it, how will he be able to?,” asked the former chief minister.

Pointing out that efforts were taken to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) during the previous AIADMK rule to divert surplus water from Cauvery River into water bodies in Dharmapuri, Palaniswami said the project would be implemented once the AIADMK forms government. He also said that online rummy should be banned as several families lost money and came to the streets.

While addressing cadre in Krishnagiri, Palaniswami hit out at the DMK for favouring family politics. “Only those from the family will reach the top post. But, in AIADMK, anyone who works hard will attain high ranks,” he said, adding that no force can eliminate the AIADMK.

Urging Stalin to use his power to do good for the people he said the DMK government’s plan to suppress those who worked for the people would backfire against it.

Palaniswami also predicted that there was a chance for the state Assembly and Parliament elections to be held simultaneously.

The Opposition er pointed out that the AIADMK government had implemented many schemes for Vellore residents, including the smart city and bridge across the Palar River linking Kangeyanallur and Sathuvachary.

