Anger against BJP growing in people’s minds says Vaiko

Coimbatore: MDMK general secretary Vaiko in Coimbatore on Tuesday said there is growing anger among people against the BJP government over price rise and implementation of GST. Speaking to reporters following a meeting with party functionaries, Vaiko said increase in cost of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders had pushed up the prices of all commodities. “This price rise has triggered anger among people against the Centre,” he said. On actor Rajinikanth meeting Governor RN Ravi, Vaiko said there is no clarity in what he speaks. “Neither Rajinikanth, nor others could understand what he said. One day, the actor announces of coming to politics and initiates a cadre enrollment drive. Next day, he backtracks from coming to politics. So, he need not be taken seriously,” he said. Claiming that MDMK has become a deciding force in determining the politics of Tamil Nadu, Vaiko said his party stands with the Dravida model rule of DMK to defeat capitalist and fascist forces.