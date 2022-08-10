Agnipath scheme 2022: Check recruitment process for women

CHENNAI: Recruitment camp for women from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry Union Territory and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme will be held at the Police Recruiting School, Vellore from Aug 27 to 29, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense.

Only those who apply through online platform will be eligible to attend the camp. Admit cards will be issued online from November 1, and the date for attending the camp will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates can download admit card from www.joinindianarmy.nic.in after 1st of November.

"The entire recruitment process under Agnipath will be honest and transparent. Candidates should avoid indulging in irregularities. Hard work and preparation is the basis of merit which will ensure your selection," it stated.

Candidates may contact the head office at Chennai on 044-25674924 for any queries related to recruitment.