9-yr-old boy rescued from child labour, Sivaganga man fined

Madurai: Much to his relief, a 9-year-old boy was rescued from child labour at Sirupalai village in Ilayangudi taluk of Sivaganga district. Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy on Tuesday said the rescued boy belongs to Karaikal. The boy was forced by a man to carry out household work and take care of the cattle at the village. Based on a complaint to the Child Line, Revenue officials and the Member of Child Line rescued the boy. As the one, who’s found misusing the boy in violation of The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the Judicial Magistrate Court in Sivaganga had recently imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the offender, the Collector said. After having rescued, the boy was produced before the District Child Welfare Committee and currently, the boy’s back into mainstream education studying in Class 5 in a school at Velipalayam village in Nagapattinam district, Reddy said.