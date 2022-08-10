5 including minor arrested for stealing copper wires in Thanjai

Tiruchy: Five persons, including a minor, were arrested for stealing copper wires kept for borewells in Thanjavur on Tuesday. After copper wires went missing at Pankirankollai, Manakadu, Rettaivayal and Valampramankadu areas for the past few days, the people approached the Peravurani police who registered a case and a special team was formed to nab the culprits. On Sunday night, while a team was on patrol in the Rettaivaikal area, police secured a youth who was moving in a suspicious manner. Since he gave contradictory responses to the police, he was taken to Peravurani police station. Upon a detailed interrogation, the police identified the youth as Neelakandan (24) from Rettaivaikkal and he was involved in stealing copper wires along with four of his associates. Subsequently, the police arrested Neelakandan on Tuesday. Based on his confession, the police arrested his aides Subash (23), Prakash (24), Muneeswaran (20) and a 14-year-old boy. The police also seized copper wires worth Rs 1.50 lakh and an electric motor from the gang.