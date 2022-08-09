Women panchayat prez leverage social media to hilt for works

CHENNAI: Social media, i.e., Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram are now part and parcel of life. Either for entertainment or for networking, social media is facilitating people to establish their presence in the digital space. In the era of social media marketing, even politicians and people who are running the government machinery are using it to the hilt.

Following the lines of prominent leaders and executives, a few panchayat presidents, certainly women from remote places in the state are making the most of social media for an effective connection with the locals and for better governance.

Uma Manikandan, a panchayat president from Pinjivakkam village in the Kadambathur block of Tiruvallur district can be said as one of the most active panchayat presidents on Twitter in the state. Uma who has around 600 followers on Twitter is also active on YouTube. Speaking to DT Next, Uma recalled how she successfully implemented the COVID-19 vaccination programmes in her panchayat with the assistance of SMs.

When asked about people’s activity in the SMs, she said that though her panchayat is a bit closer to the capital of the state, many are yet to open an account on Twitter. “However, youngsters are active on Facebook and WhatsApp,” Uma noted.

Narrating her recent works on the SMs, Uma said that she had disclosed her village panchayat’s revenue and expenditure on SMs.