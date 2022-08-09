Cauvery-Gundar: Tenders floated for 1st diva works- Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Work on the proposed linking of Cauvery and Gundar rivers has commenced with tenders being floated for work in the first phase, informed Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

Interacting with reporters after participating in the inauguration of ration shops and bus terminus in various places in his Katpadi constituency, the Minister said the linkage project had been split into four divisions and tenders have been floated for work in the first division between the Mayanur barrage in Karur district and Pudukkottai district. Desilting of the stretch to be covered under the first division was currently on, he added.

Informing that a new industrial estate, which would generate huge employment opportunities for educated youth in Katpadi was on the anvil, the Minister said that an arts and science college would also soon be opened in the constituency. A multi-specialty hospital was also being planned in the area, Duraimurugan added.

Asked about AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam’s contention that water was being released to Kerala from the Mullaiperiyar dam when the level had touched only 137 feet, the Water Resources Minister said though water could be stored up to 142 feet, Tamil Nadu after confirming that the storage was enough, decided to open the dam after Kerala government expressed fears over the dam’s structural safety. The Mullaiperiyar water was also released keeping in mind the requirements of the neighbouring state, he added.

Collector Kumaraval Pandian was also present along with the Minister during the interaction with reporters.