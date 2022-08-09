'Resolutions against online rummy should be passed in grama sabha'

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the village Panchayats to pass resolutions against online rummy and liquor in the grama sabha meeting to be held on Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, Anbumani said: "Online rummy and liquor are the two major evils in the State. In the last one year, 28 persons have died of online rummy and more than two lakh lives are taken by liquor every year. To make the sounds of people louder, resolutions against online rummy and liquor should be passed in the grama sabha meetings and a large number of PMK men should participate in the grama sabha meetings."

The State government announced that the grama sabha meeting would be held on Independence Day and directed the village Panchayats to ensure that people participate in sufficient numbers. This will be the first meeting after the State government enhanced the allocation for grama sabha meetings from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per meeting.

Anbumani said that though the administrators will agree to the negative consequences of online rummy and liquor banning them takes a long time and village panchayats being the grass root of democracy can take the demands of the public to the government through the grama sabha meetings.