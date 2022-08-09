Registration for Tamil Literature Aptitude test from Aug 20: DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Tuesday announced that school students can apply for the Tamil Literature Aptitude test from August 20.

A press release issued by Directorate of Government Examinations read, "The Tamil Olympiad exam is very important to create a young society with knowledge of Tamil heritage and literary potential. In order to improve students' literary skills in Tamil language, the Tamil Literary Aptitude test will be conducted from this academic year. Selected students will be given a stipend of Rs.1,500 per month for 2 years. The examination will be conducted systematically based on the Tamil syllabus of 10th standard."

The release further stated, "In this academic year, the students of Class 11 in all the recognized schools, including CBSE, ICSE in Tamil Nadu can apply for this exam which will be held on October 1st. Students can apply only through their school. Applications can be downloaded from www.dge.tn.gov.in from 22nd August to 9th September. Completed application should be submitted to the principal along with the examination fee of Rs.50. Completed applications should be submitted by September 9."