MSME, powerloom units oppose proposed power tariff hike in TN

CHENNAI: The MSME units and the powerloom units in Tamil Nadu (NS:TNNP) have strongly objected to the proposed power tariff hike.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has already requested the public to vent their opinion regarding the proposal submitted by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco).

R. Balakrishnan, a leader of the MSME association in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "It is to be noted that earlier the fixed charges Low Tension (LT) power tariff was Rs 35 per unit for a month. Presently, it is split into three categories. It is now proposed at Rs 100 (per month) for 0 to 50 units, Rs 325 per month for 50 to 100 units, and Rs 600 per month for above 100 units. This is an astronomical hike and we cannot survive."