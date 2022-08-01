Tangedco’s multi-year tariff: TNERC releases draft regulations

Pointing to the writ petition filed in the Madras High Court against the appointment of the member in TNERC in violation of the court orders, he said that TNERC’s amendments would be brought to the notice of the High Court on August 4.

If the commission approves the amendment to the muti-year tariff based on the CPI, the Tangedco could be able to hike the power tariff every year based on the price index without filing the tariff petition.

In another amendment, TNERC seeks to approve the Tangedco’s demand for fixing the time of the day tariff during peak hours to ensure that the cost of energy paid by the consumer at any point of time reflects the true cost of supply availability. TNERC directed the Tangedco in 2017 to undertake a detailed study of hourly consumption patterns and flatten the load curve and ensure the cost of energy paid by the consumers at any time reflects the true cost of supply.