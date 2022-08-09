‘Fill vacancy with judges from backward classes’

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday said that vacancy of judges in Madras High Court is the reason for many pending cases. While filling up the vacancies, appoint judges from backward classes including Vanniyar community, he said.
Taking to Twitter, Ramadoss said, “In the data released by the central government, it was mentioned that 5.63 lakh cases are pending in Madras High Court, and it stands fourth in the highest number of pending cases. Among the total pending cases, 10% are in Madras High Court. These details are worrying. Vacancy of judges in the High Court is the main reason for the large number of pending cases.”
He pointed out that from the total sanctioned strength of 75 judges, only 56 are filled. The vacancy is set to increase to 22 as three more judges are set to retire by the end of this year.
“The works for filling up the vacancy in Madras High Court is going on. I learnt that there is no representation of Vanniyar community in the High Court. Social justice should be served to the backward classes by appointing Judges from backward classes including the Vanniyar community,” added Ramadoss.
