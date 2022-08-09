TamilNadu

EMUs between Melmaruvathur-Villupuram partially cancelled

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: EMUs operated between Melmaruvathur and Villupuram would be partially cancelled on the following days owing to line block permitted in Chennai Egmore - Villupuram section at Villupuram Yard.

Train no 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram MEMU Express Special leaving Melmaruvathur at 11:15 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th August and 01st September 2022 is partially cancelled between Mundiyambakkam and Villupuram.

Villupuram – Melmaruvathur MEMU Express Special leaving Villupuram at 13:45 hrs on 11th, 18th, 25th August and 01st September 2022 is partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyambakkam, a statement from Southern Railway (SR) said.

Train Schedule
Chennai Egmore
EMU train
Melmaruvathur

