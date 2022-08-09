AIADMK’s first-ever MP K. Maya Thevar passes away

CHENNAI: AIADMK's first-ever MP K. Maya Thevar on Tuesday passed away at his native Chinnalpatti vilage in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul after age-related illness. He was 87.

His family members told media persons that the veteran leader was not keeping well for the past few days and he passed away due to a massive heart attack.

The veteran leader was handpicked by none other than the AIADMK's founder-leader M.G. Ramachandran to contest parliamentary polls. Also the one who selected the "two leaves" symbol for the AIADMK, he was the first party leader to contest an election (bypoll from the Dindigul constituency in 1973) on the new symbol and won handsomely.

Expressing his deep condolences, AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said: "He was the first person to contest on the two leaves symbol of the AIADMK shortly after the party was formed and went on to win with a huge margin."

Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, noted that it was Maya Thevar who had selected the party symbol. He also said that Maya Thevar, being a practicing advocate, had contested several cases on behalf of the party.

AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and AIADMK's expelled former Interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala also expressed their condolences on his passing away.