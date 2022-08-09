1.45 lakh cusecs of water released from Mettur dam

CHENNAI: Around 1.45 lakh cusecs of water was released from Mettur dam following heavy rains in the catchment areas. The dam's water level was at 120.050 feet and 93.5559 TMC, as of 8 am today. Around 400 cubic feet of water was continuously discharged for canal irrigation.

On Sunday, after a short respite, fears of flooding once again gripped people in Western districts as inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur went up marginally. Tourists were barred from visiting the Hogenakkal falls and coracle rides remained suspended.

Last month, water was discharged due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka. The water eventually made its way to the dam, which by December 16 had a height of 120 feet. From then until yesterday, the dam's water level remained constant at 120 feet.