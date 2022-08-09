1.59 lakh cusecs let into Cauvery, Kollidam

Tiruchy: As the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) continues to receive heavy quantum of inflow, Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar inspected the regulator here on Tuesday and instructed officials to keep a constant vigil on the discharge level.
According to officials, 1.59 lakh cusecs was being received by the Upper Anicut on Tuesday evening and the entire quantum was being released into both the Cauvery and the Kollidam. While 49,000 cusecs was being let into Cauvery, 1.10 lakh cusecs was discharged into the Kollidam. Pradeep Kumar after inspecting the flow at Mukkombu in the morning advised the monitoring team to keep a constant watch and initiate safety measures as and when required. He urged officials to execute the release in a gradual manner so that there may not be any breach on the banks of both the rivers.
subsequently, the Collector visited the flood-hit Thiruvalarsolai, Panaiyapura, Uthamar Seeli and Kilikoodu where Kollidam water entered nearby villages and also submerged crops. He assured compensation for the damaged crops. Farmers appealed to the Collector to assess the damage of banana crops at Anthanallur union and paddy at Lalgudi union. The Collector assured them that assessment would be done and compensation disbursed.
Meanwhile, Kumar asked the official to alert the people from time to time and evacuate residents to relief camps if there is a need. As of now, 121 families have been sheltered in relief camps and some have returned to their houses, the Collector said.
Pillar of abandoned Kollidam steel bridge washed away
Owing to the heavy flow for the past few days, the 17th pillar of the abandoned steel bridge across Kollidam was washed away. The Collector, who visited the spot, said that the entire team has been monitoring the situation. Since the bridge has been abandoned there is nothing to worry, he added.
“However, we will remove the entire structure once the flow recedes. An order for the removal would be made ready soon,” the Collector said.
Kumar also said that the officials have identified as many as 52 vulnerable spots across the Cauvery and the Kollidam and barricades have been erected in those places.
