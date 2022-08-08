Youth gets double life imprisonment for sexually abusing minor

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur Fast track Mahila Court on Monday awarded double life term to a youth who had sexually abused a minor girl. S Vinod (27), a resident from T-Melur near Jayankodam in Ariyalur district had sexually abused a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Based on the complaint by the girl’s parents, the Jayankondam AllWomen Police registered a case against Vinod under various sections including Pocso Act and arrested him. The case was in progress in the Ariyalur Mahila Fast Track Court. On Monday, judge Anandan who heard the case awarded double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Vinod. Subsequently, he was taken to the Central Prison Tiruchy.