Women edu scheme: CS appointed as head of Steering Committee

CHENNAI: State government appointed Chief Secretary, V Irai Anbu, as the Chairperson of the State-level Steering committee for implementation of Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education assurance scheme. A GO was issued to give effect to the appointment.

State government had issued guidelines for implementing the higher education assurance scheme and according to the guidelines, the Director of Social Welfare, is the nodal officer for the overall implementation of the scheme. The school education department will verify as to whether all girl students have completed their school education in government schools from Class 6 to Class 12.

The Higher education department is entrusted with the job of e-processing the application of all girl students, to assist them to open zero balance bank accounts and to certify every six months that the girl students are continuing the higher education. The Director of Social Welfare is authorised to sanction the incentive amount of Rs 1,000 per beneficiary and disburse the same on 7th of every month through direct bank transfer.

The State government in the budget announced that Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar memorial marriage assistance scheme will be replaced by Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education assurance scheme and Rs 1,000 will be paid for all girl students opting for higher education, who had studied in government schools from Class 6 to Class 12.