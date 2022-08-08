Rs 80 cr project soon to strengthen Kollidam banks: Minister

TIRUCHY: A project report has been prepared for strengthening the Kollidam banks in Mayiladuthurai district at Rs 80 crore, said Minister S Regupathy on Monday.

The Law Minister after inspecting various flood-hit areas, including Alakudi, Nathan Padugai, Gopalasamudram, Vellamanal, Muthalaimedu Thittu, Mathirivelur and Vadavengam in Mayiladuthurai district and consoling the people who have been staying in the relief camps, told reporters that people from affected areas have been moved to camps and have been distributed with relief materials along with food and proper medicines.

“Since 2.2 lakh cusecs surplus water was released into Kollidam against the usual 1.2 lakh cusecs many pockets were inundated across the district. People living close to the banks of Kollidam were alerted and were shifted to safer places,” the Minister added.

Referring to the appeal of people in the relief camps for alternative housing sites, the Minister said, a detailed and proper study would be conducted and would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister after which steps would be initiated on their demand. He also said that residents from flood-affected areas have sought a cyclone protection centre for short stays during times of natural calamity. “The Chief Minister had approved the cyclone protection centre here as it is a necessity in the district,” Regupathy said. Pointing to the demand of a section of people for a link road as they need to tread through the reserve forest region, he said “The state government had urged the Union government to lay a road in the region under the PM employment generation programme.”

Similarly, steps were being initiated to strengthen the retaining walls of Kollidam to withstand the heavy flow. “In order to strengthen the retaining walls, a project report to the tune of Rs 80 crore has been readied and soon the works would commence,” the Minister assured.

Minister CV Ganesan, Collector R Lalitha, SP NS Nisha and others were accompanied him.