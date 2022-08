Rain: Tiruchy farmers stare at heavy losses as crops sumberged

Crops, including that of paddy and banana, have been under water for the past four days owing to the rising water levels across the Cauvery river banks and farmers staring at heavy losses.

Farmers are expecting the water level to recede by Monday and if that does not happen, the crops are as good as damaged.

The inflow at the Upper Anicut rising to 2.17 lakh cusec over the past few days has led to a surge in flow in both the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. This has led to the crops being inundated.

This has led to 500 acres of paddy plantation in Lalgudi area and 250 acres of banana plantation in Thottiyam and Andanallur suffering.

The Kuruvai paddy cultivation has just commenced at Lalgudi and the sudden opening of the Mettur reservoir had led to the rising water levels in Cauvery.

Farmers fear that if the water level does not come down on Monday, then there won't be much hope for the paddy plantation and also the banana crops.