EPS slams DMK govt for failing to ban online rummy

COIMBATORE: Questioning the state government for failing to ban online rummy, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused the DMK leadership of receiving a commission from the online rummy firms.

“The state government has taken a commission to aid online rummy firms to earn Rs 20,000 crore annually. Many have lost their properties and lives playing online rummy. Even common people know that gambling is bad. But Chief Minister MK Stalin doesn’t know this as he seeks to elicit opinion from the public regarding banning online gambling,” he said, speaking in Kangeyam in Tirupur.

Stating that power cuts have become synonymous with DMK rule, Palaniswami said, “Whenever the DMK forms government, power cuts too return.”

While addressing party men at Dharapuram, Palaniswami said enemies and traitors have joined together to destabilise the AIADMK. “Stalin is trying to paralyse the party by foisting cases on party men and leaders. But, the AIADMK will revive and rise like a phoenix bird to reach greater heights,” he said.

Alleging that Stalin had formed 37 committees within 14 months of forming the government, Palaniswami said these committees were useless and did not serve any purpose.

Further, Palaniswami said the DMK came to power by giving false promises like Rs 1,000 for women heads of family and cancelling the NEET exam. “However, it did not fulfill any of its promises. Stalin thinks only for the welfare of his family members and not of those who voted him to power,” EPS said.

