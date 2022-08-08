Delta on tenterhooks as Met forecasts another depression in Bay

TIRUCHY: Experiencing a little respite for a while from the heavy flow in Cauvery, the residents from the Delta region, especially those residing close to the banks of rivers still sit with their fingers crossed as the IMD had predicted another depression this week. The depression would bring in another spell of heavy rains that would lead to more flooding.

“By God’s grace, we are safe even after Mukkombu received over 2 lakh cusecs after a few decades and thanks to the timely monitoring mechanism led by Minister KN Nehru, several breaches have been plugged within minutes,” said Kannan alias N Ramakrishnan, a social activist and founder of MGR Narpani Mandram, a citizen forum.

Kannan referred to the floods of 2005, which isolated the entire Srirangam and cut off many parts of Tiruchy city and said, luckily there were no major breaches in the Cauvery and the Kollidam this time. “We were panic stricken after receiving information about the in- creased flow of water due to the heavy rains and heavy discharge of the surplus water from the Mettur reservoir. Things went well after the preventive measures were initiated on time by the district administration. Otherwise, we should have spent sleepless nights,” Kannan added.

Meanwhile, he said that there around 700 water bodies supported by the Uyyankondan River that originates from the Cauvery and flows across the Tiruchy City, but raised doubt whether all the water bodies are recharged. “We suspect whether the officials have inspected all the 700 water bodies which would support the draining of surplus water and prevent flooding. We want a transparent report,” Kannan demanded.

He said that the proper monitoring would pave the way for less risk of flooding. “Fortunately, the breach in Moolaikollai in Srirangam was noticed on time and was plugged otherwise, the entire Srirangam would have been cut off from the city. Similarly, water was freely flowing in most of the canals and there was less risk,” he said.

In the meantime, Minister KN Nehru who has been monitoring and visiting the vulnerable spots and relief camps from time to time, said that all the water bodies across the district were desilted properly assuring free flow of water and this played a crucial role in flood prevention. He also urged the people not to panic.

When asked about the IMD’s prediction of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal that would result in heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu especially to the Delta districts, Minister Nehru assured that the entire government mecha- nism is in full swing in the flood prevention activities.

“We will be with the people and take care of them and they need not be panic,” he said.