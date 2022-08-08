Courtallam men’s team wins boat race at Saaral Vizha

MADURAI: A boat race got off to a roaring start near Five Falls in Courtallam in Tenkasi district on Monday as part of the eight-day ‘Pothigai Saaral Tiruvizha,’ which began on August 5. Collector P Akash flagged off the race in the presence of officials from departments of tourism and sports.

The race was held for men and women and in three categories. The participants used four-seater and two-seater boats. Two teams from Courtallam won first and second place in men’s section who were awarded Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. In the women’s section, a team from Sambavarvadakarai came first followed by a team from Thoothukudi in the second place.

The cash award was given to the winners in form of cheques. District Tourism Officer R Seetharaman, Manager (in-charge) of Hotel Tamil Nadu, TTDC Rajeshwari, District Sports Officer Ananthanarayanan and others were among those present, sources said.

Earlier, events including pet show, flower and vegetable show were organised as part of ‘Saaral Tiruvizha’.

Courtallam season is gaining momentum as there’s a considerable inflow of tourists. Pleasant weather is prevailing in Courtallam, where people enjoy bathing in waterfalls, sources said.