Biz over politics: Annamalai on Udhay releasing Hindi movie

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday trolled DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin for releasing actor Aamir Khan’s movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in the State.
“Grandfather & Former CM of Tamil Nadu: Hindi in any form will not be allowed to enter Tamil Nadu. Grandson & current MLA: We will be distributing Actor Amir Khan’s Hindi Movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Tamil Nadu. Moral: Business takes precedence over Politics!” Annamalai tweeted on Monday.
Referring to the ruling DMK’s long history of opposing Hindi imposition, Annamalai took a dig at Udhayanidhi for releasing a Hindi movie for business consideration.
Udhayanidhi who is an actor cum producer on Sunday clarified that DMK had always opposed the imposition of Hindi by the Union government but not the language. “We have never restricted anyone from learning any language. If one wants to learn Hindi, they are free to do so. If we are forced to learn Hindi, the DMK will oppose it, ” he said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android