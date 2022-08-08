Biz over politics: Annamalai on Udhay releasing Hindi movie

Referring to the ruling DMK’s long history of opposing Hindi imposition, Annamalai took a dig at Udhayanidhi for releasing a Hindi movie for business consideration.

Udhayanidhi who is an actor cum producer on Sunday clarified that DMK had always opposed the imposition of Hindi by the Union government but not the language. “We have never restricted anyone from learning any language. If one wants to learn Hindi, they are free to do so. If we are forced to learn Hindi, the DMK will oppose it, ” he said.