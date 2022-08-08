Antique idol of Parvati, stolen from TN temple, traced to New York

CHENNAI: The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu police on Monday said that it has traced an antique Chola period idol of Paravati, belonging to Nadanapureeswara Sivan temple in Kumbakonam to an auction house in New York, USA.

Stolen in 1971, the idol's estimated value is pegged over Rs.1.6 crore.

A press release from Idol Wing said that a burglary was committed on 12 May, 1971 in Nadanapureeswara Sivan Temple in Thandanthottam, and five antique idols were reported missing. The idol of Parvati was one among them.

When the investigation officer launched a hunt for thr idols of Nadanapureeswara Sivan Temple, the IO stumbled on the image of the idol of Parvati, at the Bonhams Auction Place, in New York, which bore a striking resemblance to the missing artefact.

Now, the wing has initiated steps to bring the idol to India by proving the ownership through documents and the MLAT. "Further enquiries with the concerned authorities have confirmed our findings. The Idol wing hopes to retrieve the idol and restore it to the

Nadanapureeswara Sivan Temple under the UNESCO treaty soon," said DGP Jayanth Murali.