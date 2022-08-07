Water bodies in tail end still empty, say farmers

TIRUCHY: Although Cauvery and Kollidam have been flowing in full spate due to the heavy discharge of the surplus water, most of the water bodies across the Delta region, especially those in the tail end areas, are still empty, said farmers from the region.

Though there is a flood like situation along the banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam, the farmers claim that the entire quantity of water flowing into these rivers may go waste into the sea, as there is a less possible storage facility in the region.

After the lower anicut across Kollidam has reached its full capacity of 14.2 feet, the excess water has been released recharging the Vadavaru, Vadakku Rajan Canal and reached Cuddalore for irrigation. Sources said that a quantum of 2.08 lakh cusecs of water was released to Kollidam which reached Mayiladuthurai and mixed into the sea at Mahendrapalli village. Thus, on Saturday around 2 lakh cusecs of water went into sea and thus for the past five days, more than 5 lakh cusecs of water mixed in the sea, claimed the farmers.

Officials failed to concentre on C and D channels:

Ryots The farmers complained that the officials are keen only on A and B channels but fail to concentrate on the C and D channels. “There is no plan of storage of water in Tamil Nadu and as a result, the quantum of water released into the Kollidam directly goes into the sea,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.

Vimalnathan claimed that there are as many as 44 tanks in Kumbakonam Taluk alone, but only four tanks received water; other water bodies failed to receive water due blockage in the flow as there are too many encroachments. “Despite the High Court ordering to remove the encroachments along the water bodies in 2017, the officials seem to be lethargic and the farmers are at the receiving end,” he said.

Similarly, from Grand Anicut (Kallanai) to Lower anicut (Anaikarai) there is no barrage to store water, said Vimalnathan. “The stretch between Kallanai and Anaikarai is 140 km long and there is no proper storage in this stretch and ultimately, the water would flow into the sea,” he added.

In the meantime, the farmers from Pattukkottai taluk in Thanjavur complain of failure in desilting works. “The areas in Athambai, Naduvikkottai, Alivalam, Kondikumizh and Kamugapulikadu, which are the tail end regions of GA canal, is witnessing till today very poor flow of water that is not adequate for irrigation. If the irrigation canals along the Naduvikkottai are desilted, it would irrigate several thousands of acres of land,” said T Muthu Ramalingam from Naduvikkottai.

Meanwhile, the farmers who expressed dejection over the water going waste into the sea, demanded the state government to give the status of the 1,000 new check dams and barrages announced in the Tamil Nadu budget.

“We were very happy about the announcement of the new check-dams, but would be happier, if the construction of these structures commence soon,” said P Ravichandran, a farmer leader from Sirkazhi. He claimed that there is no sign of works taking place for the construction. He urged the government to start the construction of check dams at the earliest and so it would prevent water going waste as well as it would help in recharging groundwater at many places.